Nik and Sam to return to roots at Cherokee Casino

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Nik and Sam, a rootsy, folk-rock-country-bluegrass duo from Arkansas, is taking over SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
Influenced by an eccentric blend of bluegrass festivals, classic rock, and front porch picking, Nik and Sam’s music roots were planted early. Virtuoso harmonies came naturally to the twin sisters from Dover, Arkansas, and by the age of 10, they were sculpting an “Everly Brothers-esque'' piece of instrumentation and vocal blend.
After moving to Nashville at 17 years old, Nik and Sam have compiled an impressive song catalog, collaborating with songwriting icons, such as Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey, Brett James, and Denise Rich, among others.
For more information on Nik and Sam, visit www.NikandSam.com.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Spring is located off the U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab or call 800-754-4111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.