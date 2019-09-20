Nimrod International Journal's 2019 Conference for Readers and Writers will take place Oct. 18-19.
Featuring nationally known writers and newly discovered award-winners, this conference is also distinctive in that it pairs editors with writers who want individual critiques and guidance in refining their writing.
On Oct. 18, Nimrod will kick off the Conference with Write Night at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum. Write Night is free and open to the public and will begin with a reception of light bites and a cash bar at 6:30 p.m. Following at 7 p.m. will be an Author Chat, reading, and book signing with poet Kim Addonizio and fiction writer Margot Livesey. The event is co-hosted by Magic City Books and co-sponsored by The University of Tulsa's Creative Writing program.
On Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m., Nimrod will host the all-day Conference for Readers and Writers at The University of Tulsa. Participants will have the opportunity to work with over forty distinguished authors and editors at the Conference. Special guest authors and editors include National Book Award finalist and poet Kim Addonizio; Guggenheim Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts fellow, fiction author Margot Livesey; mystery novelist Rachel Howzell Hall, author of the Detective Elouise Norton series; 2017 Oklahoma Poet Laurate Jeanetta Calhoun Mish; William C. Morris Young Adult Debut Award finalist Anna-Marie McLemore; literary agent Jennifer Udden; and more.
Participants can choose from a wide array of panels and workshops on writing fiction, poetry, nonfiction, mystery, and young adult literature; publishing contracts; and more. Those who pre-register and send brief writing samples by Oct. 12 also have the opportunity to sit down to discuss their work one on one with an experienced editor and/or have an individual critique of a novel query.
Just a few of the workshops at the Conference: Hush, Shut Up, Please Be Quiet: How to Write Better Dialogue; Revise Your Poem Without Killing It; Crowdsourcing Research: Creative Nonfiction; Publishing: Contracts 101; Unpossessed: Reconsidering the Demonized in YA and Speculative Fiction; and Persona Poems: Speaking in Someone Else's Voice.
Each registrant is entitled to participate in readings, panel discussions, masterclasses, novel-query critiques, and one-on-one editing sessions, though those who plan to register for novel-query critiques or one-on-one editing sessions must register by Oct. 12. Scholarships to help cover registration costs are available for students, teachers, and adult writers in need. Professional development credit is available for Tulsa Public Schools teachers.
Those who wish to participate in a one-on-one editing session or novel-query critique session must register and send in two to three pages of poetry or four to five pages of prose by Oct. 12.
For registration forms and more information, including scholarship information, contact Nimrod at 918-631-3080; e-mail nimrod@utulsa.edu; or visit the Nimrod website: www.utulsa.edu/nimrod.
