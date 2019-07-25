A local artist offered children the opportunity to learn and create for a few days this week during the Things Are Looking Up camp at Dena's Art Den.
Dena Coleman spent two hours Monday-Wednesday instructing and guiding budding artists, ages 5-10.
Coleman's rules for art are simple: Have fun, and there are no mistakes in art.
"Everybody has their own style. Everyone's art is different, and that's OK because we are all different," she said.
On the first day of camp, students used acrylic paints to create "Snoopy Van Gogh," which was the classic Snoopy character lying on top of his doghouse and looking at a sky similar to Vincent Van Gogh's "The Starry Night."
Coleman showed the students a completed painting and then painted another one step-by-step to teach the children. They would copy each of her steps before she moved on to the next one.
Tie-dye Tuesday introduced the kids to the art of tie-dying, with instruction by Kathy Tibbits.
Tibbits said you never really know what you'll get when tie-dying shirts.
"I thought it would have a lot of black in places, but since it was bunched up, it didn't show up everywhere," said Orson Hicks, 10, who was pleased with his design.
As the proud artists looked over their dyed creations, they began to see pictures in some of the patterns - including a cat, paws, a bug, and a bow and arrow. Tibbits praised them for looking deeper into the art.
The screenprint on the tie-dye shirts read: "I made this shirt at Dena's Art Den 2019 Summer Art Camp."
Mulan Zhang, 10, said the camp helped her learn about the different techniques of art.
"We finished tie-dye early, so we learned about colors, patterns, and mediums of art," said Mulan.
Coleman said she quizzed the campers Tuesday, and for answering questions correctly, she gave them Bob Ross bandages - "for all the happy accidents."
Three paintings were planned for Watercolor Wednesday, including "Dolly Llama," which was a llama with either flowers or a hat on its head.
The art students first drew the llama outline and traced it with black permanent marker.
The kids' palettes were plastic foam plates, and paints had been laid out similar to the color wheel.
Coleman suggested colors for the background of the llama painting, but told the artists they could choose two other colors that were next to each other on the color wheel.
"Our llama is going to be so colorful that we don't want too many colors in the background," said Coleman. "Put colors together and let them blend. With watercolor, you don't want to mix all of the colors together. You want them to blend together, like tie-dye."
Once the background dried, they could move on to painting the llama. For inside the line drawing of the llama, students were to paint strokes that would resemble hair. First, they would add a streak of just water, and then add the color.
Coleman said it was OK to just paint color on, if the artist wanted to do it that way.
"Wherever is wet on your paper, that is where the color is going to go. If you don't want to mix the colors, wait until it is dry," said Coleman.
A camper was concerned about his paint drying up, but Coleman told him that because it was watercolor, he could add a little bit of water "to bring it back to life."
When a camper asked about using some white paint, it gave Coleman an opportunity to talk about how to include additional colors.
"There's no white in watercolor; it's the paper. You don't paint where you want white," she said.
The artists got to keep everything they created. Many of them said their favorite projects were the Snoopy painting and making the tie-dye shirts.
Coleman said she wanted to host a camp to show kids how fun it can be to create.
"I love doing art with kids and encouraging creativity, especially now there's not so much art in schools. It's so important," she said.
Check it out
Throughout the school year, Coleman will host other events for children, including a kids' night out, when they will paint a glow-in-the-dark firefly. Her events are posted on the Dena's Art Den Facebook Page.
