ALVA - Members of Northwestern Oklahoma State University's theatre program will present "45 Plays for 45 Presidents" as their first theatrical performance of the year Oct. 15-16 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. in Herod Hall Auditorium on the Alva campus.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will only be 75 reserved seats for the three presentations of the play. Parties larger than two will not be able to sit together. Audience members must reserve seats in advance but can pay at the door.
To make reservations contact Kimberly Weast, professor of theater arts and chair of the Department of Fine Arts, at 580-327-8462 or kkweast@nwosu.edu.
General admission tickets to see the show are $10. Admission for Northwestern employees is $5 with a valid university ID, and student admission is $3 with Northwestern ID. Facial coverings will be required by all audience members.
Weast is the director of the production, and Mickey Jordan, director of technical theater and Herod Hall facilities manager, serves as the assistant director. Weast said "45 Plays for 45 Presidents" is exactly what it sounds like, but every turn it takes is entirely unexpected.
"In each of these espresso shots of American history, a member of the flexible ensemble dons the coat of the presidency, and the group explores a surprising aspect of that administration," she said. "The short plays run on a spectrum from elections to impeachments, from personal stories to political battles, and from funny to tragic.
"Whether it's a comedy roast of Thomas Jefferson, a nuanced monologue about social upheaval during the Johnson administration, or a mini-musical about George Bush Sr., you're never going to know what's coming next. A unique, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining evening of theater.
For additional information on this production or the theatre program, contact Weast or Jordan at 580-327-8458 or mojordan@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.