ALVA – The Northwestern Oklahoma State University fine arts department will present its first theater production of the spring semester, “Greater Tuna,” in Herod Hall Auditorium in Alva on April 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and April 17 at 2 p.m.
Mickey Jordan, director of technical theater and Herod Hall facilities manager, said “Greater Tuna” by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, is a colorful comedy about radio and daily life in the third smallest town of the lone star state, Tuna, Texas. The wacky inhabitants – men, women, children and animals – are all played by skillful, transformative actors who must change parts at breakneck speed and use inventive voice work to bring the citizens of Tuna to life.
Due to COVID-19 regulations there will only be reserved seating for the three presentations of the play. There are only 60 seats available per performance. Audience members must reserve seats in advance, but can pay at the door.
To reserve tickets, contact the production’s director, Kimberly Weast, professor of theater arts and chair of the department of fine arts, at 580-327-8462 or kkweast@nwosu.edu. To reserve tickets, leave a name, phone number, email address, desired date of attendance, and the number in the party.
Admission is $10 for general audience, $5 for Northwestern faculty and staff with employee IDs, and $3 for students with current student IDs.
“‘Greater Tuna’ allows the audience to laugh at themselves and the people they know,” Weast said. “It is a wonderful story with relatable characters, humor and a few minutes of contemplation.”
For more information about “Greater Tuna” or the theater program, contact Weast or Jordan at 580-327-8458 or mojordan@nwosu.edu.
