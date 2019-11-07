The next Tahlequah Writers meeting will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 1-4 p.m., in the Rawls Room at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Nikki Hanna will present her Nail the Structure: Beginnings, Endings, and In Between workshop. She will cover how to write compelling beginnings and endings, and how to keep the middle of a composition from slumping. Structural alternative and invaluable writing processes are presented.
As an author, writing coach, and writing contest judge, Hanna is dedicated to inspiring others through writings, speaking, and workshops. In addition to numerous awards for poetry, essays, books, and short stories, Hanna received the Oklahoma Writers’ Federation’s Crème de la Crème Award and the Rose State College Outstanding Writer Award.
As a self-published writer, her book awards include the National Indie Excellence Award, the USA Best Book Finalist Award, two International Book Excellence Awards, and four Independent Book Awards. Her books are available on Amazon and through her website nikkihanna.com.
Seating is limited. Email cooperkms@gmail.org or text only to 918-931-2927 to reserve a seat by Thursday, Nov. 14.
