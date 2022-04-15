Notorious Maud Allen to be subject of show

FORT SMITH - She was a lovely, young bride. He was a charming businessman. They were both married, but not to each other.
The day they met in downtown Fort Smith was the beginning of a story that cast a century-old shadow on the city's history. It is the story that shocked Fort Smith, sent one man scurrying out of town, sent one wounded woman home to her mother, and sent one to Judge Parker's court.
It is the 1896 trial of Maud Allen, who was accused of sending pornography through the mail, and attempting to break up a marriage.
This is a chance to hear the actual testimony offered by the woman who came between future Fort Smith Mayor, Fagan Bourland, and his wife. Attendees will see copies of the 1896 letters that brought a festering rivalry to a head and set all decent Fort Smith citizens on their heels when they heard the story.
"The Trial of Maud Allen" will be presented Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m. "In Parker's Court" at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Returning for an encore presentation, the story whispered about in private will be shared in public and audience members will have the opportunity to join the jury and decide for themselves the guilt, or innocence, of young Maud.
Tickets for "In Parker's Court: The Trial of Maud Allen" are $25 each and include refreshments and drinks before and after the presentation. Seats are limited and must be purchased in advance. For ticket reservations, visit the FSMH website at fortsmithmuseum.org, call 479-783-7841, or stop by 320 Rogers Ave. All ticket sells benefit the Fort Smith Museum of History.
Because of the subject and language used in this program, admission will be granted only to those 18 years of age and older. No one under the age of eighteen will be admitted, and identification may be requested if the age of a guest is in question.
