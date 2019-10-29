November music shows much to be thankful for

Those who enjoy live music have extra reasons to be thankful this season, as area venues offer a variety of shows.
On Fridays at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy free shows in Los Ranchos in Sycamore Springs Arena. Ahna Jennings plays this Friday. These free shows are for all ages.
A dance at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center, 230 E. First St., begins at 7 p.m. each Friday. The Midnight Ride Band performs for all ages.
The public is invited to attend performances by members of the Northeastern State University Department of Music. The Jazz Combos will give a recital on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave., offers free shows for all ages on most Friday and Saturday nights, beginning at 8 p.m. This weekend, check out Oklahoma Moon on Friday, and Jipsi on Saturday.
Those 21 and over can hear music at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave. Chance Chambers plays on Nov. 1, and Tommy Nolan on Nov. 2.
Live performances happen each Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m. in the Cherokee Casinos. Visitors must be 21 or older, and there is no cover charge at the Ancient Oak Tavern in Tahlequah, or 3 Rivers Tavern in Fort Gibson. This Friday will have Morgan Squared at 3 Rivers Tavern in Fort Gibson, and The Downbeat 918 at Ancient Oak Tavern in Tahlequah. Saturday offers Main Street Martyr at 3 Rivers Tavern, and Travis Kid in Ancient Oak Tavern.
Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave., is for those 21 and older. Most Friday shows begin at 9 p.m., and have a $5 cover. Bryce Dicus & The Mercenaries play on Friday. Nick Gusman and The Coyotes will play for the Dooley Pigeon Birthday Bash Saturday.
Hosty returns to Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 2. Flabbergaster opens the show, and the cover is $5. All guests must be 21 or older.
The Sunday shows at Dewain's Place begin at 7:30 p.m., and there is no cover charge. Boone Mendenhall performs on Nov. 3.
Jim Paul Blair, director of The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee, hosts a show called Anything Goes, which features regional singer-songwriters. The special guests for the Nov. 7 show will be Dylan Stewart and Wink Burcham. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the cover charge is $5.
Some shows set for Nov. 8 include: Captain Ledge, The Branch; Blake Turner, Los Ranchos; Justin Colvard, Kroner & Baer Pub; Meandering Orange, Dewain's Place; nighTTrain, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Prince Albert & The Royal Knights, 3 Rivers Tavern.
The next night offers: George Brothers, Ancient Oak Tavern; Adam Miller, The Branch; Empire, 3 Rivers Tavern; and Larry Huitt, Kroner & Baer Pub.
Dan Martin plays in Dewain's Place on Sunday, Nov. 10.
A Trumpet Studio Recital is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
There will be dueling at The Depot in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 14, as 176 Keys Dueling Pianos presents The Fun Pianos. This is a fundraiser for Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, and it will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour featuring heavy appetizers. Dinner and the music will begin at 7 p.m. This event is for adults age 21 and over. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $20 per person and are available on EventBrite.
In Tahlequah that night, a Jazz Ensemble concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab.
Bring a sack lunch and listen to a Student Mixed Recital Friday, Nov. 15, at 12:05 p.m. in NSU CPA.
That night, find these shows: Jesse Joice, Ancient Oak Tavern; Tanglewood, The Branch; Micaila Shea, Los Ranchos; Ahna Jennings and Calamity Hearts, Dewain's Place; and Rod Robertson, 3 Rivers Tavern.
On Saturday, find these performances: Derryl Perry at Ancient Oak Tavern, and Brent Giddens as Elvis in 3 Rivers Tavern.
Lindsey Richmond will give a voice recital Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. in the NSU CPA.
Jake Marlin also plays at Dewain's Place that night.
On Monday, a Woodwind Area Recital is set for 7 p.m. in the NSU CPA.
The full Ragland band will play in Dewain's Place Friday, Nov. 22. RC and The Ambers will open. More shows that night are: Steve Hamby, Los Ranchos; Pumpkin Hollow Band, Ancient Oak Tavern; Dan Martin & Gene Williams, The Branch; and George Brothers, 3 Rivers Tavern.
That Saturday night will have: Whiskey Poet Society, Ancient Oak Tavern; Dave Kay, The Branch; and The Downbeat 918, 3 Rivers Tavern.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, will offer special 5 p.m shows at the Cherokee Casinos. The Laron Simpson Band plays in 3 Rivers Tavern, while Prince Albert & The Royal Knights play in Ancient Oak Tavern.
The Skillbillies, featuring Joe Mack and Thomas Trapp, will play at Dewain's Place on Nov. 29. More Friday night music includes: RC Edwards, The Branch; Rod Robertson, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Blake Turner, 3 Rivers Tavern.
The Three Fs will play in The Branch on Saturday, Nov. 30.
