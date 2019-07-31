TULSA – The work of Northeastern State University art professor Lance Hunter will be featured in a solo exhibition, “Fish Tales,” at TAC Gallery in downtown Tulsa Aug. 2-31.
The gallery is open 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and by appointment. An opening reception is slated for Friday, Aug. 2, 6-9 p.m.
“Fish tales are stories often characterized by embellishments and omissions,” Hunter said of the exhibit. “A personal struggle with culturally manufactured myths and the fragility of relationships inspired the creation of this evolving series. The passage of time, duality and facades are persistent themes in my work that frequently surface in this series.”
Hunter has exhibited in museums or galleries in Europe, New York City, Seattle, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Atlanta and Southern California. In recent years, he has received 25 awards in national or international watercolor exhibitions. His art has been featured on the cover of Watercolor Artist, and in International Artist, Southwest Artist, American Art Collector magazines as well as in seven books. He is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society (NYC) and the National Watercolor Society (SoCal).
“My paintings are often layered with a juxtaposition of images that invite interpretation on a personal or universal level," he said. "My process with watercolor utilizes one of the oldest painting mediums known to humankind while embracing elements of modern technology. Perceptions of control emerging within the spontaneity and fluidity of watercolor embrace the nature of life itself.”
The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit lancehunter.com or contact info@tacgallery.org.
Hunter also has a watercolor painting, “Toxic Beauty II” featured in the latest edition of “Splash: Best of Watercolor.” This popular anthology of contemporary watercolors is published annually by North Light Books. “Splash 20: Creative Compositions” was released July 25 and can be purchased at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paintings featured in the book were selected by the editor from international submissions. Recently, “Toxic Beauty II” also received third place in the 49th International Exhibition of the Louisiana Watercolor Society in New Orleans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.