BROKEN ARROW – Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will be featuring NSU community artworks during the December art exhibit in the Visitor's Center Gallery of the Administrative Services Building.
The exhibit will include staff and faculty created pieces, along with pieces that staff and faculty proudly own.
Visitors can expect to see photographs, paintings, sculptures, stained glass pieces and more.
The exhibit will be on display during December and is free to visit and open to the public.
