Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will host “Moments, Memories and Magic,” an art exhibit by Larry Millican, during September in the Visitors’ Center Gallery of the Administrative Services Building.
Millican has been passionate about photography since he purchased a single-lens reflex camera in anticipation of his son’s birth. Since then, he has photographed weddings, wildflowers, children, wildlife, sports and birds. He has worked at Bedford Camera in Fort Smith, Arkansas, as a camera consultant, store manager, photographer, and photography instructor since 1999.
“Photography is my chosen means of expression and sharing,” Millican said. “Primarily a nature photographer, my goal is to capture a moment in time in such a way that the viewer will appreciate the world we live in.”
All photography pieces will be on sale. Students, faculty and staff can enjoy a discount of 1/3 off the marked price. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
For more information about Millican, visit www.lgmillican.com.
