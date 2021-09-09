The Northeastern State University Community Chorus is welcoming new singers – at least, for a few more days.
The last day to join is Tuesday, Sept. 14, during the group's practice, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
The chorus was formed under the direction of Dr. Donald Studebaker, and in 2006, practices were moved to the evening to allow community members to join.
Dr. Jeffry Wall is the current choral director, and he has sung in choirs since sixth grade. He holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Texas Tech, a Master of Music in choral conducting from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in choral conducting from the University of South Carolina. He has taught vocal music at the secondary and collegiate level for 22 years.
“The choral music program at NSU boasts a tradition of excellence in performance,” said Wall. “The University/Community Chorus will work diligently to maintain and grow this tradition of excellence."
Participating singers will have the opportunity to rehearse and perform fine choral repertoire from a variety of genres, styles, and historical periods. Additionally, singers will be able to cultivate rewarding experiences for audience members.
“This chorus is also designed to accommodate the experiential needs of students in regard to professional musicianship and music education. This semester, we will be featuring some music from invited composer and conductor-in-residence, Dr. Christopher Harris,” he said.
This fall, they will perform Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. They will also sing for the Good Yule Department of Music Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
“I encourage learning by doing. I would love to see people just come and join us. Allow me and fellow chorus members to assist in developing proficiency and skill in vocal technique and reading ability as we learn the music together,” said Wall.
Get involved
The chorus meets Tuesdays in Room 301 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Fine Arts building. NSU students can register for it as an academic course.
