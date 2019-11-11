The Northeastern State University Department of Music is preparing to host its yearly holiday concert, "Good Yule: A Department of Music Holiday Spectacular."
The event will be Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Center for the Performing Arts.
"Good Yule" will also feature a cookie walk, hot chocolate bar, and an ugly sweater contest.
The cookie walk and hot chocolate bar will include homemade Christmas cookies, fudge, brownies and many other sweets available for purchase.
Audience members are encouraged to bring a little extra cash to drop in jars to vote for the volunteer with the ugliest sweater.
All proceeds from the musical event will support the general music fund.
Tickets for "Good Yule" are $8 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nsumusic.com.
