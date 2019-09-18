Northeastern State University Department of Music will present a recital featuring associate professor of clarinet Dr. Anne Watson at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Center for the Performing Arts.
Watson will be accompanied by Farren Mayfield on the piano. They will present works by Rabaud, Brahms and Poulenc.
“This recital features works that are prominent in the clarinet repertoire,” Watson said. “It provides a chance for students and audience members alike to hear these often taught, and studied, works in person. Solo de Concours, by Henri Rabaud, is one of the mainstays in the clarinet repertoire. It won the Paris Conservatory competition in 1901.”
The Sonata No. 1 in F minor for clarinet and piano, Op. 120 No. 1 by Johannes Brahms is one of the final two chamber works written by Brahms, according to Watson.
“In fact, Brahms came out of retirement to write this first of two sonatas for clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld, one of the great clarinetists of the Romantic Era," she said. "The work, though beautiful and idiomatic of music from the Romantic era, is rarely played in full because of its length. The entire work is just over 20 minutes, making it a difficult piece for both the soloist and pianist.”
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit nsumusic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.