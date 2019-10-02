Northeastern State University Jazz Ensemble is set to present its first concert of the year at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the NSU Jazz Lab, 35 N. Muskogee Ave.
"Our jazz ensemble has been working hard to get the best quality of live music ready for this concert," said Jazz Lab Press Secretary Carter Combs. "People can expect to hear some big sounds that will knock their socks off. Our live performances have been known to entertain our audiences, and the NSU student body has always been consistently receptive to the ensemble at these concerts."
University Singer Keri Bell will also perform during the concert.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit nsumusic.com.
