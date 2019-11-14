"She Kills Monsters" will be presented by Northeastern State University Drama on Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 20-23 at 7:30 p.m. each night in the NSU Playhouse, 300 N. Muskogee Ave.
This production was written by Qui Nguyen, and is directed by Scott Pursley. It is a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games.
"She Kills Monsters" tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within everyone.
General admission tickets are $8 each. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit academics.nsuok.edu/drama.
