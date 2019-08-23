Northeastern State University alumni and friends are invited back to campus for a weekend of fun and reminiscing during the 2019 homecoming celebration, “A Northeastern State of Mind,” Sept. 22-28.
This year’s homecoming will include fun new events, in addition to the favorite annual offerings, including the Green & White Golf Classic, Friday Night Flashback, the parade, the 22nd annual Emerald Ball, and an Athletics Breakfast.
Alumni can download the new Green & White Network mobile app to stay informed about homecoming. Plus, there will be fun surprises throughout homecoming weekend for those with the app.
"Homecoming week this year is especially packed with lots of things that appeal to all sorts,” said Daniel Johnson, director of Alumni Relations. “We always look forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming those back who've not found their way to campus for years."
The BancFirst Street Party is set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Be the Change Fountain at the main campus entrance. The party will include family friendly games presented by student organizations and businesses. There will be face painting, balloon animals, and more.
On the Broken Arrow campus, the RiverHawk Run 5K will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. In addition to the race, the evening event will include inflatables, the Prairie Fire Grille food truck, and a car show featuring Green Country Classic Mustangs.
A new event, Mimosas on Main, is a collaboration with Tahlequah Main Street Association and the downtown merchants, and is set for Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown shops will be open and restaurants will be serving mimosas and other libations. Alumni Association members will be able to get a couple of free mimosas along the way.
“Paving The Way: Green Country's Cultural & Historical Preservation Initiative” will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This event will feature digital preservation and oral history stations, as well as presentations and workshops – all showcasing the region’s top resources for preserving, restoring and sharing historical artifacts. Alumni are encouraged to bring old NSU memorabilia to donate, as well as any pictures they want to have digitized.
Friday Night Flashback will begin at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah’s newest neighborhood pub, Kroner & Baer Pub. There will be live music, yard games, and an outdoor beer garden with free beer for Alumni Association members.
The Alumni Association Honors Dinner, previously held on the Friday evening of homecoming weekend, has been moved to Saturday morning and will now be known as the Alumni Association Honors Brunch. The event will begin at 9 a.m. in the president's backyard, and remains free to Alumni Association life members. The 2019 alumni honorees will be recognized during the brunch.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the homecoming parade will go through downtown Tahlequah.
The homecoming football game will be against Missouri Western State University at 2 p.m. Before the game, join the the Alumni Association for a tailgate with a spread of free food for all, and free T-shirts for Alumni Association members.
"We encourage folks to organize their own reunions, and we want to help their efforts,” Johnson said. “The Alumni Association is prepared to help with invitations, registration, NSU giveaways, and an allowance for catering.”
Interested groups should contact the Alumni Association at johnso89@nsuok.edu.
The Alumni Association produces homecoming weekend events in partnership with BancFirst, Cherokee Nation and Liberty Mutual.
For more information and a complete list of events and reunions, visit nsualumni.com/homecoming.
