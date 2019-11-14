Northeastern State University Libraries will be celebrating American Indian Heritage Month with a film screening of "Neither Wolf Nor Dog" Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. in the Tahlequah Webb Auditorium and the Broken Arrow Library Room 125.
The movie is adapted from the best-selling Native American novel by Kent Nerburn, "Neither Wolf Nor Dog," which sold around half a million copies worldwide. The story is full of humor, pathos and insight. It takes the audience past the myths and stereotypes to the heart of the Native American experience and, in doing so, reveals America in a way few people ever see.
For additional information about the film, the film brochure is available at bit.ly/NWNDbrochure, and the film trailer is available at bit.ly/NWNDtrailer.
The screening is free and open to the public.
For more information about the screening, contact threatt@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.