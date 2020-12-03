NSU Lights On tradition to deliver traditional message, virtually

For 28 years, the Lights On event at Northeastern State University has marked the beginning of the holiday season in northeastern Oklahoma. And while the ongoing pandemic and Seminary Hall renovation provide some challenges to this traditional gathering, NSU’s iconic event will go on in 2020, but virtually.
NSU President Steve Turner, First Lady Penny, and a special guest will take over the NSU Facebook page, facebook.com/NSURiverHawks, Monday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. to livestream a heartfelt holiday greeting and ceremoniously flip the switch for Lights On.
“Though Lights On this year will not include an in-person formal program, Seminary Hall will still illuminate the evening sky – a beacon of hope in what has been a challenging year,” Turner said.
It was December 1992 when The Northeastern student newspaper reported on the first Light-Up Seminary Hall ceremony: “With the architectural highlights of Seminary Hall outlined, colored ground effects and the steeple flooded with light, NSU's campus was quite the attraction to see.” During that time, students, faculty and community members helped to purchase the lights through donations.
Once illuminated, community members are invited to drive by to view historic Seminary Hall as it lights up the evening sky, shining with anticipation for a bright and hopeful tomorrow.
