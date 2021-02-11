NSU media class presenting 'Prom on a Penny'

The Northeastern State University media campaigns and events class is presenting the fifth annual Prom on a Penny from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the NSU Event Center, 1041 N. Grand Ave.
This event is for high school students to come and purchase prom apparel at a discounted rate. There will be everything from prom dresses, men’s formal wear, jewelry, shoes, and ties. Prices will be marked on the dresses and everything will be between $5 to $10.
To help make this event possible, the media studies program is taking donations of any of the items listed above. Donations can be taken to the NSU Student Engagement Office in the University Center.
Lauren Cole, Prom on a Penny committee member, looks forward to the impact the students will make on the community with their event.
“We are excited to present Prom on a Penny this year,” said Cole. “We know that the last year has been hard on many families, especially financially. We are happy to have the chance to provide prom attire to local teens at an affordable price and give them a night to remember.”
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be enforced. The Prom on a Penny committee requests participants fill out a Google form which reserves patrons a one-hour time slot to shop.
For more information, message the Facebook page Prom on a Penny or email Cole at cole60@nsuok.edu.
