The Northeastern State University Department of Music will present a Musical Theater Extravaganza with Opera Workshop and University/Community Chorus.
University/Community Chorus, along with the Opera Workshop, will perform show tunes, including "Hairspray," "Sweeney Todd," "Phantom of the Opera," "Circle of Life," and "Les Miserables," as well as "Oklahoma!" at the Center for the Performing Arts, on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. The show is free to the public.
For more information, call 918-444-2700 or go to nsumusic.com.
