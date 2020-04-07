The Northeastern State University River City Players 2020 summer performance season has been canceled.
“Canceling a season of this 37-year NSU summer tradition is a difficult one, however, we want to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire community which includes our artists, staff and audience," said Dr. Robyn Pursley, assistant dean of the College of Liberal Arts. "Our commitment remains, as it has always been, to provide the highest quality live performances. The artistic team remains healthy and will continue to work remotely towards building a 2021 season that will be well worth the wait.”
The Sequoyah Institute staff will be in touch soon regarding refunds and-or exchanges for patrons who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 season.
For more information about plans for the upcoming season, visit www.nsuok.edu/si.
