NSU River City Players to return to stage

Northeastern State University’s River City Players will be back in the spotlight in July for a series of performances. The much-anticipated season comes after a lapse in the summer shows due to COVID-19.
The River City Players will perform July 9-31. They will showcase country music on Friday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and feature rock ‘n’ roll music on Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. at the NSU Center for Performing Arts. The shows are a greatest hit collection of songs previously performed on the River City stage over the years.
Tickets are on sale for $10. Socially distanced seating will be in place for the shows.
“We have a great community of supportive patrons that we know will be attending our performances,” Robyn Pursley, artistic director for the River City Players, said. “Our hope is that everyone will understand the adjustments that have had to be made including our seating configurations and the change in performance space. So far with our ticket sales we have had nothing but eager patrons who are excited to get back into a theatre to see a show.”
The River City Players performed their first season in 1983 and the production continues to bring audiences to campus to appreciate the diverse musical skills of students and artists from around the country.
“Everybody is extremely excited to get back on stage. It has been a difficult year for artists in general, so we are thrilled to be bringing performance and production opportunities back to a full company of artists,” Pursley said.
For more information about the River City Player and ticket purchases please contact the box office at 918-444-4500 or visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/si/.
