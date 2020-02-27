The Green Country Jazz Festival will return for its 53rd year March 2 at 7 p.m. in the Northeastern State University Center for the Performing Arts. The festival will feature Naughty Professor.
Naughty Professor is an iconoclastic New Orleans-based jazz-funk sextet whose adventurous recordings and horn-charged, high-energy live performances have earned them an enthusiastic fan base, critical acclaim and widespread attention from their musical peers.
Their diligent roadwork has established Naughty Professor as a beloved live act. Weaving together complex, inventive compositions and loose, organic improvisation, the band honors their hometown's jazz, R&B and brass-band traditions while looking to the future.
Naughty Professor has shared the stage with artists such as Soulive, Galactic, Snarky Puppy, Fitz and the Tantrums, The Revivalists, Rebirth Brass Band, The Soul Rebels, Papadosio, George Porter Jr., Victor Wooten and many more.
“NSU is happy to host area high schools at the Jazz Festival,” said Dr. Clark Gibson, director of Jazz Studies. “Tahlequah, Claremore, Sand Springs, Fort Gibson, Holland Hall, Victory Christian, Madill, Berdigris, Wagoner, Coweta and Oolagah will be among the performers.”
The Green Country Jazz Festival began in 1967 and has since brought internationally renowned jazz artists to the area for decades. It is one of the country’s longest running jazz festivals, put on by NSU’s Department of Music.
The storied Judge’s Jam will kick off the festival on March 1 at 8 p.m. at the NSU Jazz Lab. The jam will feature Whitney Ashe, Nick Schroeder, Edwin Canito Garcia, Michael Bremo and Naughty Professor.
Tickets for Naughty Professor may be purchased at http://bit.ly/20JazzFest.
For more information, call 918-444-4602.
