Northeastern State University will host Jeri Sager as she presents “This Broad’s Way” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is part of the 2019-20 Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series.
Sager is a veteran of Broadway and numerous national tours. She has starred as Grizabelle in “Cats,” and appeared as Fantine in “Les Miserables.” Her Broadway debut was as Frumah-Sara in the 25th-anniversary production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and her other credits include “Evita,” “Pippin,” “City of Angels,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and “Pump Boys and Dinettes.”
“This Broad’s Way” is a high energy and vocally exceptional celebration of Broadway. It’s the songs, the roles and the stories she’s collected during her spectacular career as a Broadway actress. Sager will sing favorites from shows she’s starred in, as well some new songs to discover and love.
The audience may laugh, cry, feel like they were there at Broadway, or remember that they were. It’s a tribute to Sager’s career and all the passion it inspires.
“We are thrilled to be bringing a seasoned Broadway performer to our campus,” said Robyn Pursley, assistant dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “She will be presenting a workshop for our students prior to her performance and it is such a great opportunity for them to get to work with someone who has lived in the professional business of musical theatre. I have no doubt that her show will be an excellent evening of entertainment. I think the audience will be delighted by her personality and certainly will enjoy all the songs she will be bringing to the stage.”
Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at academics.nsuok.edu/si; by phone at 918-444-4500; or in person weekdays noon to 5 p.m. at the Sequoyah Institute Box Office, 300 N. Muskogee Ave., at the NSU Playhouse. Tickets will also be available at the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office beginning one hour before show time.
Individual performance tickets and group discounts are available. Tickets are free for NSU students with a current ID. Special ticket pricing is also available for NSU faculty, staff and alumni.
Area residents can keep up with events and special prices by following the Sequoyah Institute on its Facebook page. The Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series is funded in part by a grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
