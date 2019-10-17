Northeastern State University will host Thunder and Rain at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is part of the 2019-20 Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series.
An angelic voice soars over a blanket of acoustic sound, living somewhere in between folk, country, bluegrass and pop. The voice, belonging to band leader and songwriter Erinn Peet Lukes, sings lyrics that speak honestly about matters of the heart. The songs, along with the highest level of musicianship from the rest of the band, have captured audiences young and old, internationally and across the USA. Peet Lukes is joined by bass player Ian Haegele, mandolin player Dylan McCarthy, and Dobro player Allen Cooke.
Thunder and Rain will release its third album, "Passing in the night" in January 2020.
"I am so excited to have a bluegrass group on campus," said Robyn Pursley, assistant dean of the College of Liberal Arts. "I think this is perfect timing with the popularity of the PBS documentary about country music that just came out recently. Bluegrass is simply fun and energetic music that anyone can enjoy. Thunder and Rain also does some covers of more contemporary rock songs, so that will be a really neat aspect of their show. We're hoping that we have an audience full of excited music-lovers ready to share a great intimate performance with this band."
Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at academics.nsuok.edu/si; by phone at 918-444-4500; or in person weekdays noon to 5 p.m. at the Sequoyah Institute Box Office, 300 N. Muskogee Ave., in the NSU Playhouse. Tickets will also be available at the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office beginning one hour before show time.
Individual performance tickets and group discounts are available. As always, tickets are free for NSU students with a current ID. Special ticket pricing is also available for NSU faculty, staff, and alumni. The Sequoyah Institute will be doing a ticket giveaway on its Facebook page. The Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series is funded in part by a grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.