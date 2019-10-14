Northeastern State University will host a discussion, reception, and book signing by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David K. Shipler at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Center for the Performing Arts.
Shipler will discuss his book "The Working Poor: Invisible in America," which is NSU's fall 2019 Common Read. The entire event is free and open to the public.
Shipler is author of seven books, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for general non-fiction and a former correspondent of The New York Times. He began his career as a news clerk at The Times, worked as a reporter in New York City, then spent 11 years overseas as a Times correspondent in Saigon, and as bureau chief in Moscow and Jerusalem. He concluded his career at The Times as chief diplomatic correspondent in D.C. He and Thomas Friedman shared the 1983 George Polk Award for their coverage of the war in Lebanon. Shipler writes online at The Shipler Report.
"The Working Poor: Invisible in America" was a best-seller in 2004 and 2005. It was a finalist for the 2005 National Book Critics Circle Award and New York Public Library Helen Bernstein Award. It won an Outstanding Book Award from The Myers Center for the Study of Bigotry and Human Rights at Simmons College, and led to awards from the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, the New York Labor Communications Council, and the D.C. Employment Justice Center.
A "common read" helps create connections among students, faculty and staff. Having a common topic of discussion can start conversations, expand viewpoints on complex issues or introduce new ideas.
Selection criteria include appeal and relevance to students, cross-disciplinary content, accessibility, reading level, and length, as well as reviews and supplemental materials.
