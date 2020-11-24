NSU student wins TCC's Tulsa Sings! competition

Tulsa Sings!, an annual vocal talent competition embedded within Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College, announced Chiara Miller as the grand prize winner and James Ross as the audience favorite.
Miller, a student at Northeastern State University, performed "I Cain't Say No" from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Oklahoma!" The Fort Gibson High School graduate was selected by a panel of judges from seven finalists, including six soloists and a trio. As the grand prize winner, Miller will be featured in the Signature Symphony streaming concert "Christmas in Tulsa," available for virtual viewing on Dec. 13.
Ross, a Tulsa doctor with classical training in violin and vocal performance, wowed the audience with his arrangement of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin,'" while playing guitar. As the Tulsa Sings! audience favorite, he will participate in a future Signature Symphony concert.
The third annual event, normally held in the spring, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and was livestreamed on Oct. 30 from the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education at TCC without an in-person audience. Instead, attendees purchased a virtual subscription to watch the Tulsa Sings! finalists perform on stage with the Signature Symphony orchestra.
The other finalists included Reese Buchert, a Jenks High School senior; Doug Demaree, Oklahoma native and church music leader and vocalist; Mike Pryor, original member of Tulsa's own Forever Plaid; Emily Thresher, a recent Jenks graduate now attending Lipscomb University in Nashville; and the Blakely Family: Connor Blakely, Douglas Blakely, and Charlotte Couch, a family trio who all have classical vocal training.
Scott Coulter, a New York City-based vocalist and concert performer, is one of the creators of Tulsa Sings! and instrumental in selecting and mentoring the finalists each year.
For information on the schedule of 2020-2021 Signature Symphony virtual concerts and events or how to purchase a streaming subscription starting at $10, visit www.signaturesymphony.org.
Signature Symphony is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
