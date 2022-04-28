The Northeastern State University Department of Music will celebrate the women of jazz for International Jazz Day with a performance on Saturday, April 30.
Vocalist Cynthia Simmons and the NSU Jazz Ensemble will be featured. The show will take place April 30 at 7 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free to the public.
Simmons has connected with the Tulsa jazz community and over the years, has become one of the more recognized and popular jazz vocalists in the area. Her career took off due to connections made through social media. Simmons has been featured in several festivals, such as the TEG International Jazz Fest, Big Bands, Big Voices: The Concert! The Chet Baker Festival, The Rose Festival, The International Jazz Day Celebration and the Postoak Wine and Jazz Festival.
For more information, contact Dr. Clark Gibson at gibson07@nsuok.edu or at 918-444-4602.
