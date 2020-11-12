NSU to feature drummer Lewis Nash at Green Country Jazz Festival

The 54th Annual Green Country Jazz Festival is set to return on Feb. 28, 2021, and continue to March 1 in the Northeastern State University Jazz Lab in Tahlequah. This year's festival will feature Lewis Nash and the NSU Jazz Band.
Best known for his decade with the Tommy Flanagan trio, Nash has performed with the “who’s who” of jazz professionals since 1981. Such luminaries include, but are by no means limited to, the following: Sonny Rollins, Clark Terry, Wynton Marsalis, Oscar Peterson, McCoy Tyner, Branford Marsalis, Bud Shank, Scott Hamilton, Jackie McLean, Cyrus Chestnut, and Horace Silver.
Nash is currently the professor of practice in jazz at the Arizona State University School of Music. Within his 30-plus year career, Nash has had performances on 10 Grammy award-winning albums and more than 400 recordings with various jazz legends. Over time, Nash has become a highly noted jazz educator, and he is sponsored by Remo drumheads, Sakae drums, Vic Firth drumsticks and Zildjian cymbals.
Since age 10, Nash has never stopped learning. One experience that really made him grow as a musician was his collaboration he did with David O’Rourke. With this collaboration, Nash and O’Rourke took traditional Irish music and transformed it into this idiomatic jazz style. The most interesting aspect of this project was that it took two very diverse musical styles, and transformed them into one new style that was exhilarating.
The festival will open Feb. 28 with the annual Judges Jam happening at 8 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave. Admission is $5 and NSU students are free with ID.
The festival continues on March 1 at 7 p.m. in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts, with Nash and the NSU Jazz Ensemble giving a special evening performance. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for high school students and seniors are $5. Admission to NSU students is free with student ID.
The Green Country Jazz Festival began in 1967, and has since never failed to provide such prolific music to the community of Tahlequah. The festival continues to bring in world renowned jazz artists to the area and is one of the country’s longest-running jazz festivals. NSU’s Department of Music continues to strive for the highest, not only for students and performers, but for the community, as well.
For more information, call 918-444-4602.
