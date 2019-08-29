Northeastern State University's Department of Geography and Political Science and the College of Liberal Arts will present a film screening focused on tribal environmental professionals on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. in the NSU Webb Auditorium.
Two short films will be presented showcasing the educational pathways and responsibilities that shape the work of two Native American women who work as tribal environmental professionals.
Laurel Smith, associate professor of geography at The University of Oklahoma, collaborated with two Native American students to make the films.
Loren Waters, Kiowa/Cherokee, and Smith are the executive producers, and Mia Riddle, Choctaw/Creek/Chickasaw, is the director, cinematographer and editor of the films.
They say their hope is that the films not only illustrate the valuable work of tribal environmental professionals, but also help recruit Native American youth into environmental fields of study.
The filmmakers, as well as Polly Edwards, Caddo, and Yvette Wiley, Muscogee Creek - all of whom are featured in the films - will be present at the community screening at NSU.
They will also participate in a discussion panel and Q&A following the screening.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information and accommodations, call 918-444-3528.
