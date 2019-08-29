Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.