The Northeastern State University Department of Music will present the choral music concert “Grant Peace” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at the Center for the Performing Arts.
The concert will feature the University/Community Chorus and the University Singers performing works by F.J. Haydn, Gustav Holst, and some holiday favorites.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. For more information, visit nsumusic.com.
