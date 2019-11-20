Northeastern State University will celebrate its 27th “Lights On” at Seminary Hall ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the Tahlequah campus.
The popular event will bring the NSU and Tahlequah communities together to kickstart the season while officially lighting the historic Seminary Hall for the holidays.
The event will include performances by a variety of campus and community talent. Hot chocolate will be served.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron and NSU First Lady Penny Turner will host the event. Special guests will include Miss Northeastern 2019 Malory Lynch, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and the elves.
Groups performing include: NSU Harmony Hawks, Tahlequah High School Jazz Choir. Rhythm Innovations Dance Company, Tahlequah Performing Arts Society, On Stage Dance, Jadyn Dawson and Katelyn Myers, and the second-grade choirs from Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage Elementary Schools.
Following the performances and the lighting, children will be able to visit Santa Claus inside Seminary Hall and receive a commemorative ornament and a special stocking stuffer from Saint Nick himself. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera to photograph their child with Santa. There will also be a winter wonderland photo booth available for families and friends.
“Lights On” is a celebration open to students and the community, at no cost.
“Lights On is a great opportunity to bring the entire community together. We have had a great turn out every year, and we hope to continue that tradition this year as well,” said Dr. Robyn Pursley, one of the event’s organizers.
Following “Lights On,” families are encouraged to head over to the NSU Center for the Performing Arts, as the Department of Music hosts its “Good Yule” concert filled with holiday spirit beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 general admission, $5 for students and seniors.
For more information, contact Pursley at mageern@nsuok.edu.
