NSUBA art exhibit features Tulsa collective Black Moon for Black History Month

BROKEN ARROW — The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Art Exhibit is featuring artwork from Black Moon as part of the university’s Black History Month celebration.
Black Moon is a collective of Black artists based in Tulsa. The group focuses on breaking standards, pushing innovation and cultivating creativity in their community through art.
Throughout the month NSU has offered programming to celebrate Black stories and experiences while also providing educational opportunities to honor Black memories.
Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion at NSU Kasey Rhone said the showcase is one of the events highlighting Black joy through artistic expression.
“Students also get to participate in and appreciate some of the best parts of Black history and culture by combining both memories of the past and the joy of the present. It gives a more complex and fuller look at the Black experience,” said Rhone.
The Black Moon exhibit is on display through Feb. 25.
The exhibit can be found in the Administrative Services Building Visitors’ Center Gallery on the NSU Broken Arrow campus. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is free to the public.
To learn more about NSU Diversity and Inclusion and other Black History Month events, visit https://www.facebook.com/nsudiversityandinclusion/.
