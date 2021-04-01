BROKEN ARROW – Visitors to the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Art Gallery exhibit still have time to view the works of Advanced Placement students from Broken Arrow High School.
The exhibit which first opened to the public in March and displays the AP portfolios from BA high school juniors and seniors has been extended through April 23. The exhibit was originally scheduled to end on April 2.
Jennifer Deal, BAHS instructor, said the exhibit provides students the opportunity to display their work like a professional artist. There are about 30 students who participated in creating portfolios in their AP art class. Their art portfolios are a part of a year-round project.
The students choose something they are interested in investigating through art. There are three different types of portfolios that will be shown. From drawing to 2D art and design, and 3D art and design. All three different types of pieces can be seen in the exhibit.
The exhibit can be found in the Administrative Services Building Visitors’ Center Gallery on the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is free to the public.
For more information on the exhibit, please email Wendy Reed, coordinator of conferences and events, at reed84@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.