BROKEN ARROW – Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will be featuring an exhibition of student art from the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa during the January art exhibit in the Visitor's Center Gallery of the Administrative Services Building.
The Catholic Diocese of Tulsa consists of 13 schools, PK-12 throughout northeastern Oklahoma. This exhibition is a sampling of the artwork young artists are creating in the Catholic schools.
The artwork is a wonderful range of the very young to the more sophisticated art of high school students. The show has been held annually for more than 20 years. This will be the first year it has been showcased at NSU.
The exhibit will be on display during January and is free to the public.
