BROKEN ARROW - Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will host an art exhibit by Jan McKay during February in the Visitors' Center Gallery of the Administrative Services Building.
An oil painter and federally licensed wild bird rehabilitator, McKay draws her inspiration from her love of wildlife and nature. Her paintings reflect the love of a mother and child through wildlife, pets and nature.
McKay began her art journey after the death of her daughter in 2008. Her daughter was a talented artist who took private art lessons for three years. With her passing, her daughter's art teacher suggested McKay try art. She did, and under the same instructor, discovered her passion for art. A native of England, McKay has lived in Australia. She believes her 26 years of experience as an interior designer give her a natural eye for beauty and designs, which translates into her paintings.
For more information about McKay, visit www.artbyjanmckay.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.