BROKEN ARROW - Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will host an art exhibit by Hilary McQueen in August in the Visitors' Center Gallery. An artist reception will be Thursday, Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
The exhibit will feature McQueen's contemporary art, which she explores with a whimsical approach to portray peculiarity and wonder. Contemporary symbolism, landscapes and flowers are her main areas of interest, with acrylic paint as a medium.
McQueen's artistic inspiration began at a young age, and was encouraged by her mother, Louise Bishop, also an artist. McQueen attended the University of Oklahoma, where she received a bachelor's degree in arts and sciences. She worked in social services for 11 years. She now lives in Muskogee, where she and her mother will be opening an art and pottery studio this fall.
For more information, visit her Instagram account at @hmcontemporaryart.
