NWA Ballet Theatre to debut 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream'

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Walton Arts Center will host the debut performance of NWA Ballet Theatre’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, as part of its Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming.
Ticket prices range from $15-$25 plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.
Inspired by William Shakespeare’s fairy tale play, and featuring the mesmerizing music of Felix Mendelssohn’s score by the same name, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" will entice audiences into an ethereal world of love, mischief and magic. The familiar story of intertwined lovers, fairies and mortals depicted through a playful portrait of dance, highlights the classical vision of NWA Ballet Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director David Justin.
Founded in 2011 by Margie and Mariah Bordovsky, and the late Peggie Wallis, NWA Ballet Theatre’s dance company is made up of highly trained, diverse artists who share a collective passion for dance. The region’s only year-round, professional dance company pioneers original works and reimagines familiar classics to enhance the audience experience and enrich the cultural landscape.
Producing and commissioning dance that is classically-based, contemporary and collaborative, the mission of NWA Ballet Theatre is to inspire a lasting love and appreciation for the art of ballet by combining artistic excellence in dance with innovative choreography, which results in exhilarating performances that accent the dignity and grace of the dancers. For more information, visit nwaballettheatre.org.
The performances will be in Baum Walker Hall with a minimum of four empty seats between parties, and every other row will remain empty. These empty rows, with select seats removed, will also serve as walkways to seats located in the center of the theater, reducing contact between patrons.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete list of state-approved health and safety precautions that will be in place for this and future performances at Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.
