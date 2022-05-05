NYC jazz pianist to play with Tahlequah High School vocalists in concert

Tahlequah Performing Arts presents Hitch Your Wagon to a Star, a vocal music spring celebration that will take place at the Performing Arts Center on May 9 and 10 at 7 p.m.
Performers include the Tahlequah High School Concert Choir, Jazz Choir, with Jon Weber, a New York City premiere jazz pianist.
Also performing are THS Choir seniors, THS Alumni Choir, Tahlequah Public Schools STAR music students, and featured solos and spotlights.
Weber has toured around the world and won numerous honors for his performances and composition.
