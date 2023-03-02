OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the state’s most significant figures in music history will be celebrated at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday, March 6.
The Oklahoma Arts Council and Oklahoma Historical Society have announced the return of Bob Wills Day, a celebration returning to the Capitol after a hiatus of nearly a decade. The event commemorates the life and legacy of the “King of Western Swing,” who helped popularize the music genre during the 1930s and 40s. Wills’ band, the Texas Playboys, had a daily program on the Tulsa radio outlet KVOO and were regular performers at the venerable Cain’s Ballroom.
Bob Wills Day will feature a special recognition of Wills – who passed away in 1975 – in the Oklahoma State Senate and Oklahoma House of Representatives. Wills’ daughter, Carolyn Wills, will be in attendance. A slate of performances by Western swing musicians will fill the Capitol rotunda throughout the afternoon, and Bob Wills memorabilia will be on display. The Oklahoma Historical Society will host a live evening recording of “A Very OK Podcast: The Bob Wills Story” about the iconic musician at Ponyboy, which is near the Capitol.
Free and open to the public, performances will take place in the second-floor Capitol rotunda from 1-5 p.m. Performers will include Jana Jae, Jay Steagall and The Part-Timers featuring Danny Steagall, Kyle Dillingham, Oklahoma Opry, and Cowboy Jim Garling.
The live recording of “A Very OK Podcast: The Bob Wills Story” will take place at Ponyboy at 423 N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City. Hosted by Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson, the show will feature a panel discussion with former OHS Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn, OKPOP Executive Director Jeff Moore, Carolyn Wills, and authors Brett Bingham and John Wooley, whose book “Honky-Tonk” tells the story of Cain’s Ballroom.
Bob Wills Day at the Capitol was started in the 1980s by state Senator John Dahl. The celebration took place every spring until the Capitol restoration project began in 2014. In 1988, Bob Wills’ song “Faded Love” was designated as Oklahoma’s official country and western song by the legislature.
