OKLAHOMA CITY - Every year, educators from across the state make a pilgrimage to the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain, where they spend the weekend broadening their creative horizons and learning skills to take back to their classrooms. While the workshops have moved online this year because of COVID-19, the new virtual platform allows for more courses, as well as space for more attendees.
The online Institute, OFAI at Home, is now in full swing, with workshop offerings throughout November and December. Teachers, counselors and school administrators can choose from educator-focused classes in such topics as arts integration and social emotional learning or can seek to further their skills as artists through workshops in photography, visual journaling, printmaking, writing and more.
One in-person plein air painting workshop will be held in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Nov. 14, led by indigenous artist Yatika Starr Fields. In all, OFAI at Home will offer over 15 workshops through mid-December.
Thanks to funding through the Oklahoma State Department of Education and private donors, all PK-12 public educators will receive full scholarships covering workshop costs. Some courses have limited enrollment, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Oklahoma Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain is Oklahoma's Official School of the Arts. A private, nonprofit organization, OAI has partnered with the State of Oklahoma for over 40 years to provide multidisciplinary arts education experiences to serve the state's most talented young artists, as well as educators and other adult artists. In addition to the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute, OAI administers the state's flagship program for high school artists, the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain.
For workshop and registration information, visit https://oaiquartz.org/workshops. For more information, visit oaiquartz.org.
