Oak Ridge Boys to take stage at River Spirit Casino

TULSA – The Oak Ridge Boys are set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 25.
The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits, a No. 1 pop hit, earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards, and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oak Ridge Boys bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.
The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album – plus one double platinum single – and had more than a dozen national No. 1 singles and over 30 Top 10 hits.
