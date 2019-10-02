October offers a variety of live music performances

While many venues on the river and lakes may not offer as much live music during this time of year, there are still plenty of shows on the October calendar, including offerings by the Northeastern State University Department of Music.
The NSU Wind Ensemble will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts. The NSU shows are open to the public and most of them are free.
The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 West Cookson Bend Road, offers music many Thursday-Saturday nights. Check for updated schedules on The Deck's Facebook page. For Oct. 3, Jeremy Cochran plays at 6 p.m., and the establishment is family friendly.
Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 442 Road, offers some free music during dinner on Friday nights at 6 p.m. On Oct. 4, enjoy Rappe & Vanderveer.
Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave., continues its House Concert Series with Leonard McCracken and Karry Kofr at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. Most shows and programs at Tahlequah Creates are open to all ages.
Beginning at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, The Branch features local, regional, and national acts. This Friday it will be Ryan Paul Davis, and all ages are welcome.
Ahna Jennings and Kyle Brown will play some acoustic tunes Friday at 9 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter.
Another downtown establishment, Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave., is only open to the 21-and-over crowd. Blake Allen Lillard makes his Dewain's debut this Friday at 9 p.m.
Locals have two bars with stages available inside casinos, and they're both above the bars: Ancient Oak Tavern in Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, and 3 Rivers Tavern in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson. The venues usually hosts bands on Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m., and guests must be 21 or older. For Oct. 4, Libby Starks plays in Ancient Oak Tavern, and Rusty Meyers plays at 3 Rivers Tavern.
The United Keetoowah Band Celebration will feature live music under the UKB complex pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 5. Gospel singing will start at 10 a.m., and Full Blood Entertainment will present Lil Mike & FunnyBone beginning at 5 p.m.
More on the schedule for this Saturday is: Pumpkin Hollow Band at Kroner & Baer Pub, Sherman Connelly & The Reckless Stones in 3 Rivers Tavern, and Elvis tribute artists Brent Giddens at Elvis Ancient Oak Tavern.
Dewain's Place offers some "Sunday funday" time with a free show by Casey West at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.
NSU Music faculty member Anne Wilson will give a clarinet recital at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah will host a Chili & BBQ Cookoff event starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road. That night's music is for 21 and over, and it kicks off at 6 p.m. with a lineup of: Doc Fell, Joe Mack, Savana D & Chad Doublehead, RC & The Ambers, and The Vox Squadron. The next day is the cookoff competition, family activities, and a tailgate party.
Other area shows that Friday include: Micaila Shea, Sycamore Springs Arena; Monica Taylor and Travis Fite, Tahlequah Creates; Chris Fulmer, The Branch; D'Elegantz, Ancient Oak Tavern; Bebo & the Evil Doers, Dewain's Place, and The Billy Arnett Band, 3 Rivers Tavern.
The following night, catch Free Kennedy at 3 Rivers Tavern, Dave Kay in The Branch, or Livin' Country in Ancient Oak Tavern.
The local duo Ragland plays at 7 p.m. in Dewain's Place on Sunday, Oct. 13. Also at 7 p.m., the NSU Jazz Ensemble will perform in the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
As part of the Oct. 14 Indigenous People's Day Celebration, Amber Watson will perform at the NSU Second Century Square following the 6 p.m. march from the Beta Field to the Cherokee square and back.
And, yes, that Watson is part of RC and The Ambers who are set to play Friday, Oct. 18, in Dewain's Place. Other options that evening include: Kyle Parman & The Slidebar Band in Ancient Oak Tavern, Livin' Country at 3 Rivers Tavern, Micheal Rappe in The Branch, and Jesh Yancey at Sycamore Springs Arena.
The next night, the Cherokee Casinos offer Libby Starks in Fort Gibson, and Risky Business in Tahlequah. Larry Huitt will play at The Branch.
JJ Baldwin and Billy Arnett share the Dewain's Place stage on Sunday, Oct. 20.
The Jazz faculty recital in the NSU Jazz Lab is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The University Singers will give two joint concerts with the University of Arkansas Fort Smith Concert Chorale. The first is in Fort Smith on Oct. 21, and the second is in Tahlequah United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24
The lunchtime student mixed recitals are set to return, with the first one being at 12:05 p.m. Friday Oct. 25, in the NSU CPA. More entertainment that night includes: The Electric Rag Band and The Vox Squadron, Dewain's Place; House Party, 3 Rivers Tavern; Ahna Jennings, Sycamore Springs Arena; Brent Giddens, Ancient Oak Tavern; Jeff Ruby, The Branch; and Farren Mayfield, Tahlequah Creates.
On schedule for Saturday, Oct. 26, are: Carl Acuff, Ancient Oak Tavern; The Three Fs, The Branch; and Radio Nation, 3 Rivers Tavern.
Halloween comes early as Dewain's Place offers Dan's Costume Party Karaoke on Oct. 26, and RC and Friends Spooktacular on Oct. 27.
Farren Mayfield, who is an NSU Music faculty member, continues the holiday by giving a Halloween recital on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Center for the Performing Arts.
