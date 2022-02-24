OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Film and Music Office has announced that the Oklahoma Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for its upcoming summer internship program.
As the primary economic development entity for the state, the mission of the ODOC is to create an environment where statewide economic growth can occur, bringing jobs and investment and economic prosperity to the state. Through dynamic partnerships and innovative collaborations with companies, universities, not-for-profit organizations and government leaders, the DOC is building a business environment that supports business growth and shared community prosperity.
Those selected for the 10-week summer internship would be responsible for increasing awareness of the services offered through the ODOC, assisting with planning and executing of events, creating summaries of policies being created through Oklahoma Legislature, and completing goals set forth by the Executive Division.
The main divisions within the agency include business development, research, marketing, community development, main street and workforce, as well as support teams. Among the industries represented in the business development division include aerospace and defense, agribusiness, automotive, bioscience, film and music, information and financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, traditional energy and transportation and logistics.
The internship is a paid opportunity at $15 per hour for a maximum of 20 hours per week. Interns are responsible for their own housing. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 4.
For more information, including qualifications and instructions for application, visit okcommerce.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.