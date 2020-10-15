OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority has launched a free 24/7 livestream of its primary channel across OETA and PBS digital platforms.
"As Oklahoma's statewide public television station, it is our responsibility to bring informative, educational and inspirational content to all Oklahomans," says Polly Anderson, executive director. "Livestreaming our content allows us to reach a wider audience; such as those without access to a reliable broadcast signal and cord-cutters. We're proud to launch this new feature as OETA prepares to host Stephanie Bice and Kendra Horn in a debate Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., and in anticipation of the all-new format of The Oklahoma News Report Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. I encourage all Oklahomans to take advantage of this free service by downloading the free PBS app."
The new livestream mirrors OETA's primary channel - featuring children's programming from 6 a.m.-5 p.m., followed by fan-favorites like "Antiques Roadshow," "NOVA," "PBS NewsHour," and "The Oklahoma News Report."
Viewers can access the livestream at OETA.tv/live or through the PBS app for Android and Apple devices, ROKU, Amazon Fire tablets, iOS, tvOS and Chromecast. Viewers do not need to be Passport members or have a PBS.org account to enjoy the benefits of this free service.
