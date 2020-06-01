OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority is launching OETA Art Club, a new summer arts program designed to engage students in the arts as traditional summer programs are being canceled.
OETA Art Club combines clips from OETA's award-winning arts series, "Gallery America," with discussion guides and activities for students in grades 6-12.
"We know first-hand that education does not end in the classroom," said Curtis Calvin, OETA's vice-president of education. "OETA Art Club is a valuable opportunity for students and families who may usually depend on a summer arts program. Participants can expect a weekly art challenge using household materials based on a clip from 'Gallery America.'"
OETA Art Club is for all skill levels. Students = need an internet connected device and basic art supplies. The program is free, but registration is required to participate. Registration is now open at OETA.tv/ArtClub and closes June 15. The program launches June 15 and will last eight weeks. Participants will be invited to participate in an online Q&A with current "Gallery America" host, Robert Reid, and former host, Susan Cadot.
In the summer, students are urged to share images or videos of their projects by using #OETAArtClub or by tagging OETA (@OETAOK) on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Content may be shared by OETA and/or may appear on TV. OETA Art Club is a partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Oklahoma Arts Council.
