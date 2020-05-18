OKLAHOMA CITY - As the school year comes to an official close, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority continues its broadcast distance learning program through the summer.
Parents and students will find educational content on OETA's broadcast channel, OETA WORLD, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This schedule will take effect Monday, May 18, and is expected to conclude at the end of August.
Each episode or series aired during this block directly correlates to lessons and resources made available through PBS LearningMedia, a free, digital curriculum service.
"First, I want to extend my congratulations to all of Oklahoma's students for finishing the school year strong. However, we know students are not finished learning. Parents still need productive activities for their children," said Polly Anderson, OETA's executive director.
Teachers and parents are encouraged to visit OETA.tv/LearningAtHome to view weekly program schedules, OETA's statewide channel list, curriculum and activities. There is also more information about PBS LearningMedia which provides videos and interactives, as well as audio, documents, and in-depth lesson plans. It is free for students, teachers and parents, however users must sign up for an account.
