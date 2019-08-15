OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority will be airing six music specials to help send summer off in style. Viewers can think of it as a weeklong dance party.
"Engelbert Humperdinck in Hawaii" airs at 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17. Join the legendary King of Romance as he croons classic hits and love songs from his 50-year career in a concert recorded at the historic Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu.
Do some jive talkin’ at 9 p.m., Aug. 17 with "The Bee Gees: One Night Only." The Bee Gees perform their biggest singles from the '60s through the '90s in this glossy musical and visual event. Recorded at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas in 1997, this concert also features a guest appearance by Celine Dion.
Get ready to sing along with "Neil Diamond: Hot August Nights III," 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18. Celebrate the legendary singer-songwriter in this triumphant 2012 concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. This concert commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Hot August Nights collection.
Grab those bell-bottom jeans and flash a peace sign for "Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation: American Experience," at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20. Relive the concert that became a generation defining event during this special marking the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
Ease into the 1970s – without the shag carpet and gas lines – with '70s "Soul Superstars" at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24. Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts this reunion of classic recording artists like the Commodores, the Chi-Lites and the Manhattans.
Finally, join the ultimate R&B supergroup with "The O’Jays: Live in New York" at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. This concert features their greatest hits, fan favorites and new songs.
