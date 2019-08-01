OKLAHOMA CITY - For more than 30 years, the "OETA Movie Club," an Emmy Award-winning program, has featured movies from the golden age of Hollywood and beyond. Hosted by "Back in Time" producer Robert Burch, "OETA Movie Club" has entertained and introduced generations to some of the greatest movies ever made.
"OETA Movie Club" airs new episodes Saturday nights at 9 p.m. Here are the coming attractions for August: Aug. 3, "Pot 'O Gold," 1941, starring James Stewart, Paulette Goddard and Horace Heidt, and directed by George Marshall; Aug. 10, "Father's Little Dividend," 1951, starring Spenser Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor, and directed by Vincente Minnelli; and Aug. 31, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," 1969, starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford and Katharine Ross, and directed by George Roy Hill.
For more information, explore OETA.tv.
